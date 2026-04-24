Should The NHL Playoff Format Be Changed?

Friday In April means it's (playoff) Ask The Maven time. Today's playoff question comes via Hilliard Richman of Queens. Take it away, Hil.
THERE HAVE BEEN SUGGESTIONS THAT THE PRESENT PLAYOFF FORMAT SHOULD BE ALTERED TO ADMIT MORE TEAMS THAN THE PRESENT. DO YOU AGREE?
MAVEN'S ANSWER: No, I don't agree and here's why? Let's assume that I'm a Rangers, Islanders or Devils fan. Each of those teams missed the playoffs by a short margin – Isles were over the .500 mark – and each club knew the ground rules from the get-go.
This is a seven-month grind with plenty of time to make adjustments, which the Islanders certainly did; and still missed. The current format originally was well thought out by the NHL LEADERS at several levels.
He exciting hockey we now are viewing is the. best, fastest and most melodramatic I've ever witnessed. No, pal, I don't think it should be changed – nor will it be!