Six Questions That Will Determine The Rangers' Future

QUESTION ONE: WHO WILL BE THE BLUESHIRTS' BACKUP GOALIE? Jon Quick went bye-bye – and just in time, I might add. That leaves The Mave's fave, Dylan Garand – he had a grand Garand end-of-season audition – as Quick's deserving replacement. But since Chris Drury traded for Joonas Korpisalo, you know what that means: Garand can star in training camp but Dru's boy will get the back-up gig!