Some Promising Rangers Rookies To Look Out For

Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/ff036f92-86c7-45f7-a363-a5eb2b9348bf.jpeg]\nTimothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images\n\nA year ago, the New York Islanders lucked out on their first overall draft pick\nMatthew Schaefer.\n\nIt was a dream come true for the Nassaumen with Schaefer not only winning the\nCalder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year but also was a Norris Trophy\ncandidate as well for best defenseman.\n\nYou can paste this on your refrigerator. The Rangers 2026 (fifth overall) pick\nAlberts Šmits could very well do what Schaefer did – win the Calder.\n\n"Al has the talent just as Schaefer did," says The Old Scout. "The question is\nwhether he can make the adjustment to the NHL as easy as Schaefer."\n\nEqually promising is Nathan Aspinall who was second leading scorer last year in\nthe OHL.\n\nAccording to super-scout Jess Rubenstein: "Nathan will be the only rookie to\nmake the Rangers roster."\n\nMave likes Smits; Rubenstein goes with Aspinall. Wouldn't it be a hisser if both\nmade the big club!!