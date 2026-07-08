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Some Promising Rangers Rookies To Look Out For

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Stan Fischler
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Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn ImagesTimothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

A year ago, the New York Islanders lucked out on their first overall draft pick Matthew Schaefer.

It was a dream come true for the Nassaumen with Schaefer not only winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year but also was a Norris Trophy candidate as well for best defenseman.

You can paste this on your refrigerator. The Rangers 2026 (fifth overall) pick Alberts Šmits could very well do what Schaefer did – win the Calder.

"Al has the talent just as Schaefer did," says The Old Scout. "The question is whether he can make the adjustment to the NHL as easy as Schaefer."

Equally promising is Nathan Aspinall who was second leading scorer last year in the OHL.

According to super-scout Jess Rubenstein: "Nathan will be the only rookie to make the Rangers roster."

Mave likes Smits; Rubenstein goes with Aspinall. Wouldn't it be a hisser if both made the big club!!

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