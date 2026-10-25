Some Thoughts About Ron Duguay

New York Rangers
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Oct 25, 2026 2:16 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 2:16 PM
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dear, departed Ron Duguay was not anything like his playboy image.
Sure he was handsome beyond words but he was as big-hearted as he was good-looking and he was a hockey player's hockey player.
Longtime fan John Mikewski put it well:
"I can't think of a Rangers who loved playing for the team – or living in the city – more than Ron did. On the ice his electric skating style and helmet-free flowing locks added dramatic imagery to his goal-scoring prowess.
"Most memorable for me was that he played a key role in the Rangers magical 1979 playoff run which came up three wins short of providing the team with what would have been its first Stanley Cup since 1940."
Joltin' Joe Dionisio writes from Santa Barbara, California's Ice In Paradise Rink that Ron and his frequent Islanders foe Bryan Trottier were good friends.
"About four years ago, I was slated to write a book with Ron and Bryan and I thought it was a great idea for a book," writes Joltin' Joe, "about how rivalries between dreaded enemies can morph into something quite kind-hearted, often manifesting itself in marvelous charity work."
A conference call moved the project forward and plans for the book were laid out. "Ron kept telling me that he couldn't remember half the goals he scored," says Joltin' Joe.
"I found it quite endearing to hear how much respect the two former stars, Ron and Bryan, had for each other."
Sadly, unforeseen circumstances ended the project.
Big Al Greenberg – now in Florida covering the Panthers – well remembers what it was like to deal with Duguay during Ron's golden era in New York when Al was covering the New Yorkers.
"Despite his flamboyant style" says Greenberg, "and larger than life personality, postgame in the dressing room Ron was always soft-spoken, very courteous and very humble. He was, in fact, an all-round nice guy!"
And so he was; and so he was! R.I.P. Ron Duguay.
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