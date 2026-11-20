FOWARDS:\n\n* BJORKSTRAND: 6. So far, so okay. Let's not get too crazy too soon.\n\n* CHMELAR: 4. Compact Czech version of Rempe.\n\n* CUYLLE: 6.5. Could be even better; will tail off like last year.\n\n* DOROFEYEV: 2. Anything sorrier than Mister Minus-18 is Luke Glendening!\n\n* GAWDIN: 5. Too small a sample for handstands of joy.\n\n* KARTYE: 7.5. He's the MVP of forwards.\n\n* MILLER: 5. There's some hope but not a helluva lot.\n\n* LABA: 3. If he ever scores a goal he could be a 4.\n\n* LAFRENIERE: 7.5. His recent fade after the hot start is a concern.\n\n* PERREAULT: 8. The forward with the best future potential.\n\n* REMPE: 3. Do something really significant already besides one meaningless\nfight.\n\n* TOLVANEN: 4. So far; so fair.\n\n* ZIBANEJAD: 5. Should do better but Father Time is intervening.\n\nDEFENSE:\n\n* DURZI: 5.5. Lotta potential there if he gets healthy.\n\n* Fox: 8: He's not gonna win a Norris but he's the best on Broadway.\n\n* GAVRIKOV: 7: Medium-sized reliable but watch out in the second half.\n\n* MORROW: 6: I really like his future; but needs more ice.\n\n* PETTERSON: 6.5. Could be the best Dman by March.\n\n* ROBERTSON: 5. He needs more time; could rise to a 7.\n\n* SCHNEIDER: 4. Trade bait!\n\n* SMITS: 3: Belongs in Hartford – to stay!\n\nGOALIES: \n\n* GARAND: 8: Under tremendous circumstances he saved the team – and likely the\nseason.\n\n* KORPISALO: 7: Three games is not nearly enough of a sample.