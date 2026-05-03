Tanner Glass Promoted As Rangers' Director Of Player Development

The New York Rangers have promoted Tanner Glass as the director of player development.
This news comes just one day after it was reported that Jed Ortmeyer would not be returning as the Rangers’ director of player development.
Glass has been the assistant director of player development for the Blueshirts since 2019.
The Rangers also brought back Kevin Maxwell in April to be the team’s director of pro scouting and director of player personnel.
During Chris Drury’s exit interview, he vaguely answered whether or not he’s considering changes to their player development staff.
“We are looking at every different department and areas as to what we can do better,” Drury said.
The Rangers will hold 11 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and are in the midst of “retooling” the roster, with the focus of accumulating more draft picks and prospects, as articulated in Drury’s letter to fans issued on Jan. 16.