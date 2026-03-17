The Adam Edström Experiment At Center Creates Enticing Possibility For The Future

“I think in the offensive zone, I don’t think there’s a big difference, as far as how we play. The forwards are somewhat interchangeable. You can even say the same thing in the neutral zone. It’s more in the defensive zone in the system that we play, there’s a burden of responsibility that’s a little higher on the center, and it’s a more cerebral position just by nature of some of the reads you gotta make, playing down low in the defensive zone, things of that nature. Based on the first couple of games, he’s been pretty good in our D-zone. He gets plays stopped, he kills plays because of his size.”