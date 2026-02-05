The Aftermath Of The Artemi Panarin Trade And Where Rangers Go From Here

“We’re not going to plug a player in who’s going to replace what Artemi did for this team,” Sullivan said. “I think what we're trying to do is build a team game where we can replace it by committee, so to speak. We're not plugging anybody in and saying, ‘hey, you’re going to replace what Artemi has brought for this group.’ That would be unfair just because of how unique his ability is. We are going to try to build a team game that can replace the overall contribution that Bread brings.”