The Arrival Of Alberts Šmits Creates An Intriguing Training Camp Storyline For Rangers

Arguably the most intriguing storyline going into training camp for the New York Rangers is the status of Alberts Šmits.
The Rangers selected Šmits with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to be a potential cornerstone for years to come.
A big reason the Rangers chose to draft Šmits over other defensemen in their range is that he’s considered one of the most pro-ready defensemen in the 2026 NHL draft class.
Playing at the Olympics, World Championship, and Liiga this past season, Šmits showed his maturity on the ice and cemented his status as a top prospect.
After some speculation about whether Šmits would take the professional hockey leap, he signed his entry-level contract with the Blueshirts, meaning he’ll either play in the NHL or the American Hockey League during the 2026-27 campaign.
The 18-year-old defenseman will have to compete for a spot on the Rangers’ opening-night roster, which will make for an intriguing thing to watch out for throughout training camp.
It will be an uphill battle for Šmits to make the Rangers’ roster, as the addition of Marcus Pettersson and the breakout of Matthew Robertson last season gives the team two left-handed blueliners to complement Vladislav Gavrikov.
Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury has also already made it clear that the organization does not plan on rushing Šmits’ development.
“We're gonna do right by him and the long-term health and well-being of him as a Ranger,” Drury said of Šmits. “This is not a sprint for him. We hope he's a rock-solid defenseman for the Rangers for the next 15 years. We're not going to put him in positions or situations that he can't handle. So excited to add him, but again, not going to do anything that's not in the best interest long term for him.”
We did see Noah Laba work his way into the lineup last year despite coming from the NCAA the year before, so it’s always possible for Šmits to earn a roster spot through his performance from both rookie and training camp.
Regardless of the eventual outcome, all eyes will be on Šmits once players report back to training camp in September.