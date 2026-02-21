Logo
New York Rangers
The Best Blueshirt Book, Volume IV

The Best Blueshirt Book, Volume IV

Stan Fischler
5h
Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taking a break from the Olympic madness is not easy but relaxing with a book is a good way to enjoy the respite.

Hockey novels involving the Rangers are rare but The Maven's all-time favorite is authored by Bryan Reilly. 

It's called "The Last Original Ranger of New York."

Although it is a novel, Reilly wrote it so vividly it actually reads like pure history which – in many ways – it is.

What Bryan has done is celebrate the Rangers birth through rookie forward Murray Murdoch's eyes. (In his post-NHL life, Murdoch became a legendary coach at Yale.)

All of the Blueshirt stuff is 100 percent accurate but Reilly adds a melodramatic twist that should delight any mystery fan.

I like it so much I wish someone would pick up the option and make a movie out of it. Hmmm, maybe my screen writer pal Lyd Wilen will get on the case.

