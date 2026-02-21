The Best Blueshirt Book, Volume IV

Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/c6f4a802-c16e-49ca-bd49-8576ee11b504.jpeg]\nPeter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images\n\nTaking a break from the Olympic madness is not easy but relaxing with a book is\na good way to enjoy the respite.\n\nHockey novels involving the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] are rare but The Maven's\nall-time favorite is authored by Bryan Reilly. \n\nIt's called "The Last Original Ranger of New York."\n\nAlthough it is a novel, Reilly wrote it so vividly it actually reads like pure\nhistory which – in many ways – it is.\n\nWhat Bryan has done is celebrate the Rangers birth through rookie forward Murray\nMurdoch's eyes. (In his post-NHL life, Murdoch became a legendary coach at\nYale.)\n\nAll of the Blueshirt stuff is 100 percent accurate but Reilly adds a\nmelodramatic twist that should delight any mystery fan.\n\nI like it so much I wish someone would pick up the option and make a movie out\nof it. Hmmm, maybe my screen writer pal Lyd Wilen will get on the case.