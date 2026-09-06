The Best Blueshirts Analysis Yet Published

YOU, my dear reader, are entitled to your Rangers opinion; and that goes for my savvy pals, Hutch Cohen in New Jersey and Jess Rubenstein, far, far away in the State of Washington.
But one of my all-time opinions happens to be co-host – along with the estimable Neil Smith – of the prize-winning podcast "NHL Wraparound."
Welcome back, Vic Morren, and let's not waste any time. Please, kind sir, let's have your Rangers X-Ray, right here and now. Go, Vic, GO!
"Rangers management has done relatively well, filling in support role players such as Bjorkstrand and Tolvinen up front and Korpisalo as Shesterin's backup," Morren opines. "Unfortunately, there's not enough front-end talent in relation to the rest of the league."
Valiant Vic lumps Zibanejad, Dorofeyev, Miller and Fox with a simple term "nice." (That's called killing them with kindness, doncha think?)
Morren continues: "The Rangers biggest keys lie in whether Lafrenière's late-season surge was an aberration. Also, can Will Cuylle get to 30 goals?"
Fair enough. And The Maven agrees that there IS a very thin line with this team. That "if a lot goes right and they enjoy relatively good health," New York has a chance to be in the bubble mix.
Which brings Sir Victor to opposition in the ever-stronger East where Florida, Toronto, Columbus and Washington all have improved. Even after trading Brady Tkachuk, Travis Green's Ottawa Senators will be a keen playoff contender.
"While I can see Boston and Pittsburgh taking a step back," Morren concludes, "When all is said and done, the math doesn't work for the Rangers!"