The Best The Worst And Whatever : Rangers vs. Flyers

1. PANARIN VALUE HIKED: The Breadman figures to be the first Ranger traded. His 17th and 18th goals have upped interest in contenders who plan a Cup push.
2. MAGICAL MIKA: The Z Man's ninth hat trick ties him with Hall of Fame Rangers right wing Bill Cook with nine each. Cook is in the Hall of Fame; Zibanejad in the Hall of Mirrors.
3. MARTIN THE MARTIAN: Arriving – seemingly from The Planet Mars – the great unknown goalie Spencer Martin proved to be a better backup than fast-fading Jonathan Quick.
THE WORST:
1. NEW SLOGAN: This from The Maven's Round Table veteran David Perlmutter of New Rochelle: "BREAK UP THE RANGERS!"
2. REMINDER: It's a three period game, you Rangers guys. You stopped forechecking in the third period – and got away with it. (Not next time.)
WHATEVER: The temptation is to suggest that the win in Philly could be the start of something big. (Better you should see me on this after the game in Anaheim.)
(Thanks to Rich Isaak and Marc Weissman.)