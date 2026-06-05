The Biggest 'Almost' In Rangers Cup History

If ever an NHL team could be sitting on top of the world after losing a Stanley Cup Final Game Seven in double overtime the 1949-50 Rangers were IT.
Although the Blueshirts finished under the .500 mark (28-31-11) they still qualified for a playoff berth. They faced the strong Montreal Canadiens – led by Maurice (The Rocket) Richard – in the first round and were given little chance to advance past the semi-final round.
"Our coach Lynn Patrick decided to assign defensive forward Pentti Lund to check The Rocket," said center Don (Bones) Raleigh and it was a series-turning move. The Rocket was shut down and Lund even scored a bitl"
What also helped was that future Hall of Famer, Rangers goalie Chuck (Bonnie Prince Charlie) Rayner was playing the best hockey of his career. By contrast, the Canadiens netminders, Bill Durnan and Gerry McNeil were not nearly as good.
The Rangers won the series four wins to one and then faced the league-leading Detroit Red Wings in the 1950 Stanley Cup Final. The Winged Wheelers were overwhelming favorites to sweep the New Yorkers.
It wasn't enough that the first place Red Wings finished 21 points ahead of New York but there was an even more reason to knock off the Blueshirts - the Ringlang Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus had taken over the Garden and there was no ice for the Blueshirts.
"In those days," recalled Rangers manager Frank Boucher, "Once the circus took off we had to leave. In this case the league had us playing all playoff games on the road."