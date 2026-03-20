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The Blueshirts Are Officially Blunderers Again

Stan Fischler
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Columbus Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness and The Mave have a bit of a literary disagreement going.

"The Rangers are playing loose hockey," says Rapid Rick. 

"You, my fine feathered friend, are IN ERROR," Mave snaps back. "It's not loose hockey at all, it's LOSE hockey; amply demonstrated by the New Yorkers' 6-3 defeat in beautiful Downtown Columbus."

Is ""The sky falling," as Chicken Little would say?

No, Pally, the sky has already fallen. Or as my MSG observer, Sean McCaffrey, editor of Blue Collar Blue Shirt notes: "There now are MSG discounted Garden tickets galore!"

FREE TRANSLATION: Not for loose hockey, brother, for LOSE HOCKEY!

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