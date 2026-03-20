The Blueshirts Are Officially Blunderers Again

Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/0a02ca74-48f9-4593-a323-1898ad9db986.jpeg]\nRussell LaBounty-Imagn Images\n\nColumbus Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness and The Mave have a bit of a literary\ndisagreement going.\n\n"The Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] are playing loose\nhockey," says Rapid Rick. \n\n"You, my fine feathered friend, are IN ERROR," Mave snaps back. "It's not loose\nhockey at all, it's LOSE hockey; amply demonstrated by the New Yorkers' 6-3\ndefeat in beautiful Downtown Columbus."\n\nIs ""The sky falling," as Chicken Little would say?\n\nNo, Pally, the sky has already fallen. Or as my MSG observer, Sean McCaffrey,\neditor of Blue Collar Blue Shirt notes: "There now are MSG discounted Garden\ntickets galore!"\n\nFREE TRANSLATION: Not for loose hockey, brother, for LOSE HOCKEY!