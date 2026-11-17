New York Rangers
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Nov 17, 2026 7:03 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 7:03 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
No, it was not the end of the world – last night at MSG – for either New York or Montreal. But there IS a new world a'comin' for the Rangers and – as a matter of fact, IT'S HERE!
Make no mistake, The Litmus Test Society of North America (LTSONA) was at The World's (Sometimes) Most Famous Arena last night.
The LTSONA was paying great heed to determine whether the Blueshirts have approached elite status; and a win would confirm that. (In addition to paying great heed, the LTSONA also was paying great money. (Monopoly money, if you really want to know.)
What the Litmus people REALLY wanted to know was simply this: IS THIS RANGERS TEAM FOR REAL?
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And "REALLY REAL," would be defined by nothing less than a two-point victory, (In case you didn't hear me the first time, The Maven said – NOTHING LESS THAN A TWO-POINT VICTORY.)
Your Beloved Blueshirts came, they saw, they CONQUERED. (Not that I was surprised, if you remember my courageous bet in September; that this was a BRAND NEW MODEL.
The Maven's gut feeling told me then that this NEW NY Rangers had the goods and I unhesitatingly told you they WILL make the playoffs.(NOTE: At least to the second round!)
FULL CREDIT to GM Chris (Fury) Drury. His too-often-mocked "Re-Tool' process is working like a dream. Furthermore, it proves that Drury was no fool (Proof Positive: His brilliant signing of Joonas Korpisalo.
Will Cuylle was a double lamplighter last night and first star of the game. And defenseman Scott Morrow – easily Drury's best quiet find – not only scored his first goal as a Ranger – but was named second star.
"Morrow is going to develop into a first-class defender," says The Old Scout. "His value will grow through the season."
What approximately 18,500 MSG believers saw was a team whose best is yet to come. On this night my trusty Rangers' scout Aiden Saavedra gave Sully's unsullied skaters an overall grade of A-plus. (Maven never goes higher than A-minus and it stays A-MINUS whether John (Great Fordham grad) Giannone likes it or not.)
My hockey professorial buddy-analyst Lloyd MacKay put it best: "They played a solid defensive game. While I'm also impressed with Montreal, in man to man matchups, the Rangers were a leg up."
DEP'T OF MORE ASTONISHING NEWS: Monster Matt Rempe played. "He was not out of
place," says Master MacKay. "He showed good physicality, knew how to work the boards and then go to the net causing disruption. Good to see that Sullivan hasn't abandoned him."
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