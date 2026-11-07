The Blueshirts Have Reached Their First Season Turning Point

1. GOALTENDING: Despite the Nervous Nellies who predicted disaster when Iggy (Don't Forget Me) Shesterkin went down forever, Dylan Garand has been a legit savior. Plus, he's getting even better and stronger with each win.
2. CART OF GOALS: Ty (I'm For Real) ( Kartye is a latterday Adam Graves. He hustles; he scores and – miracle of all miracles – he's a Plus-3 on a team pockmarked with minuses. Beating Philly, Tye helped set up the first goal and scored the winner. He also hits and bubbles with spirit.
3. FOXY ADAM: Prayers for a healthy season so far have worked. Showing his gratitude, the pride of Jericho, Long Island is playing a productive, creative Norris Trophy-type of game. It has rubbed off on The Glad Russian, Slava Gavrikov.
4. POTENTIAL: Pavel Dorofeyev simply cannot be as bad as his numbers; but may finally be finding himself. Then again ,how can anyone defend – let alone explain – a MINUS-15. You can't make that up.