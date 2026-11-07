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The Blueshirts Have Reached Their First Season Turning Point

The Blueshirts Have Reached Their First Season Turning Point

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Nov 7, 2026 6:47 PM
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Beware, brother, beware. Beware, sister, beware.

Your Beloved Rangers have reached their first turning point of the season tonight in Seattle.

Where they go from here nobody really knows but there's plenty of promise up and down the line for this four-game road trip.

"The club is gaining confidence," says The Old Scout, "and that's because they're getting help from unexpected places; which is a bonus." The good news bonanza begins with the following:

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1. GOALTENDING: Despite the Nervous Nellies who predicted disaster when Iggy (Don't Forget Me) Shesterkin went down forever, Dylan Garand has been a legit savior. Plus, he's getting even better and stronger with each win. 

2. CART OF GOALS: Ty (I'm For Real) ( Kartye is a latterday Adam Graves. He hustles; he scores and – miracle of all miracles – he's a Plus-3 on a team pockmarked with minuses. Beating Philly, Tye helped set up the first goal and scored the winner. He also hits and bubbles with spirit.

3. FOXY ADAM: Prayers for a healthy season so far have worked. Showing his gratitude, the pride of Jericho, Long Island is playing a productive, creative Norris Trophy-type of game. It has rubbed off on The Glad Russian, Slava Gavrikov.

4. POTENTIAL: Pavel Dorofeyev simply cannot be as bad as his numbers; but may finally be finding himself. Then again ,how can anyone defend – let alone explain – a MINUS-15. You can't make that up.

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