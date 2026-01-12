The Blueshirts Merry Go Round Broke Down

1. The Rangers farm system is proving to be nothing short of a flop. Period!
2. Gabe Perreault may develop into someone useful, but not yet. Brennan Othmann has become a monthly running joke. Brett Berard has regressed so far he could star in "The Return Of The Shadow."
3. Noah Laba is about the best of the freshman lot but he needs more time to develop.
4. The other day wise coach Sully was bragging about how well the organization has made important gains in "nutrition" and "recovery on a day-to day-basis." When the semi-feeble Kraken arrive tomorrow night at MSG, we'll see if the Rangers somehow can recover on a night to night basis.
5. This from the very insightful Devils radio analyst Chico Resch: "When 'older' players like Panarin and Zibanejad cannot play consistently, it's not their heart – or they are just not fired Up, it's their legs!"
6. Is Will Cuylle's problem that he's been placed on the wrong line or is it that he forgot how last year's Will Cuylle played?
7. The Hockey News Yearbook had the following listed under Ranger Intangibles: "Can Sullivan develop some youngsters with a new voice and style?" Answer: So far, NO!
8. Tell me if this comment fits this Rangers team: "The Blueshirts looked sluggish and surrendered too often in close games."
9. The above comment in The Hockey News Yearbook referred to the 2024-25 Rangers. Yet it sounds hauntingly like the current misfits, does it not?
10. The Penguins have become the surprise NHL team because Dan Muse is coaching them, not Mike Sullivan. (Muse is another prize the Blueshirts let get away.)