The Blueshirts Silence Over Igor Shesterkin's Injury Is Worrisome

It's no secret that Igor Shesterkin is the most important Ranger.
It is, however, a secret in terms of the precise nature of Iggy's injury. Nor when he'll return, IF he's ever going to come back to the Rangers shooting gallery.
How is he? That is the big question
We want to know – how bad – or not-so-bad – is it? Or, is it so serious an injury that the Blueshirts MVP will be gone for the season? (Don't laugh; that could happen.)
Considering the hush-hush emanating from the Seventh Avenue p.r. office, we may never know.
The other puzzlement has to do with the puckstopper who was supposed to be Jonathan Quick's replacement when the once-upon-a-time Cup-winner also got hurt. Dylan Garand has been groomed long enough to be third-man on New York's goalie totem pole.
Yet when Shesty went down with his injury, management ignored Garand and hauled up a retread named Spencer Martin. After Quick got shelled for six goals in Boston, coach Sullivan yanked Jonny for this fugitive from a Used Goalie Lot. .
Martin showed nothing. That figured to once-and-for all result in Garand's debut. Instead, The Retread's Retread, Martin, was inserted again last night after Quick was puck-whacked like a human "Pinata."
Which prompts the question: who will be in the Rangers net in Philly Saturday afternoon – shell-shocked Quick? Or, imported Martin or, hopefully – and at long last – Dylan Garand?
Then again, with his defenseless defense and fatty-cat forwards, does it really matter? Mathematically, it comes down to this equation; the square root of high-catastrophe!