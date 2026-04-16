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The Blueshirts Surrendered Too Soon

Stan Fischler
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Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn ImagesNathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Of all the mistakes committed by the Rangers in this finally finished season, the worst of all was committed by the high command.

They officially surrendered too soon.

As a matter of plain fact, there was absolutely no reason for Chris Drury's surrendering of the season with his alibi that the team's gonna "retool."

Applesauce! Hey, Buster, your team should have gone for it. Philly did. So did Pitt. And, guess what? They'll be playing next week. No further explanation is necessary.

Bandmaster, are you ready?

A chorus of "Taps," and softly let the Rangers, 2025-26 coffin slip in, next to last year's and let us all emit the Blueshirts marching song; 

"WAIT 'TIL NEXT YEAR."

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