The Blueshirts Surrendered Too Soon

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6940bc87-48aa-46c1-a74e-d64967c165f8.jpeg]\nNathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images\n\nOf all the mistakes committed by the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] in this finally finished\nseason, the worst of all was committed by the high command.\n\nThey officially surrendered too soon.\n\nAs a matter of plain fact, there was absolutely no reason for Chris Drury's\nsurrendering of the season with his alibi that the team's gonna "retool."\n\nApplesauce! Hey, Buster, your team should have gone for it. Philly did. So did\nPitt. And, guess what? They'll be playing next week. No further explanation is\nnecessary.\n\nBandmaster, are you ready?\n\nA chorus of "Taps," and softly let the Rangers, 2025-26 coffin slip in, next to\nlast year's and let us all emit the Blueshirts marching song; \n\n"WAIT 'TIL NEXT YEAR."