There shall be no Vancouver vacation for your Beloved Blueshirts when Marty St. Louis hustles his Canadiens on to MSG ice tonight.
The joke teams of the West did their job and fueled the Rangers point tank; thank you very much, Losers conveniently were New York-helpers.
Now we get to the real McCoys of what is emerging as a Torrid Zone of NHL Meanies. On Seventh Avenue it starts with the pride of La Province de Quebec. (Translation provided at no extra cost; but by request only.)
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Forget about the ne'er-loose Canes, the Habs also have been the scourge of the East, if not part of Southern California and Western British Columbia.
"A major reason for Montreal's success," says The Old Scout, "has been the coaching. Marty
St. Louis is as good a leader behind the bench as he was on the ice, winning a Stanley Cup for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Mister Torts; Tortorella, if you prefer.
"Marty St. Louis? Look at his skating fortress. He’s got scorers galore like Caufield and Suzuki, not to mention a vigorous defense led by Matheson, Hutson and Dobson. That IS a hockey team."
In addition to being one of the savviest NHL guys in captivity, St. Louis is quite a character who does things no other big league coach would dare admit. THN's Managing Editor, Digital Media, Michael Traikos made that discovery in an interview for the THN Yearbook.
Traikos discovered fascinating evidence of the Madcap Marty; like when things get beyond crazy for his Habs, this coach doesn't reach for aspirins, Advil nor Subtractvil.
He watches reruns of "Seinfeld." (And I don't mean "maybe" either.)
St.Louis: "'Seinfeld is the show that can let me disconnect from everything. It's a show about nothing. So you can think about nothing."
(Mave Hot Tip For Monsieur St. Louis: Forget Seinfeld tonight. The Rangers will disconnect you from two points!)