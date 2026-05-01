The Case For Connor McDavid To Leave Edmonton

Like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and other Edmonton hockey martyrs, Connor McDavid will eventually leave the Oilers
It's as inevitable as the sun coming up in the East. There's a decent chance that McD's butler Leon Draisaitl will do so as well.
Don't ask me; ask The Great One, Ask Mess. Ask The Old Scout.
"It's inevitable that McDavid will bolt Edmonton as the others did," says The Scout. "If you are a
hockey headliner, how many years would you want to waste in a 'village' like Edmonton?"
The "McDavid Out Of Alberta" hints were all there last summer when Connor diddled and daddled for months without signing a new deal.
Who did he think he was kidding? He had to have had the Rangers on his mind.
Add the fact that Mac is handled by a big-time Hollywood agent who was in no hurry to return his biggest hockey client closer to the North Pole than he is to Tinseltown.
The ultimate two-year Oiler deal they finally settled on is based on Connor's thinking that if the Oilers can't win a Cup in the next two years, they never will; so why stick around?