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The Case For The Rangers To Keep Alexis Lafrenière

Stan Fischler
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Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn ImagesNathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hold that trade Mr. Chris Drury.

Forget that The Maven even suggested that you unload Alexis Lafrenière.

He may not be a disappointment anymore now that Breadman Panarin is gone. I have this information via a seasoned, former coach and manager.

He pointed out in this space yesterday that the Rangers problem in the last two playoff seasons was Artemi Panarin.

"Breadman's style hampered The Kid," the Insider tells me. "Lafrenière played so well in the stretch because he played his best game minus Breadman.

"Keep Alexis with Gabe Perreault and you'll have a terrific one-two combo!"

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