The Case For The Rangers To Keep Alexis Lafrenière

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/9f98317e-a53a-4784-a27c-c13b42ac0083.jpeg]\nNathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images\n\nHold that trade Mr. Chris Drury.\n\nForget that The Maven even suggested that you unload Alexis Lafrenière.\n\nHe may not be a disappointment anymore now that Breadman Panarin is gone. I have\nthis information via a seasoned, former coach and manager.\n\nHe pointed out in this space yesterday that the Rangers problem in the last two\nplayoff seasons was Artemi Panarin.\n\n"Breadman's style hampered The Kid," the Insider tells me. "Lafrenière played so\nwell in the stretch because he played his best game minus Breadman.\n\n"Keep Alexis with Gabe Perreault and you'll have a terrific one-two combo!"