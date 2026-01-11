The Demise And Fall Of The Blueshirts In Beantown

It was no secret that the Rangers' visit to Beantown yesterday afternoon was THE most important game of the season for the New Yorkers up to this point.
The Bruins – no questions asked – have been a team to pursue. What's more, with the Blueshirts' inexplicable road successes, this was a time for a glorious victory. No? Yes?
The time for a glorious victory ended as rapidly as a zephyr blowing through your hair. By the end of the first period the Rangers were ready to surrender.
By the end of the second period, they did give up. The NewYorkers' blue sweaters looked like the white flag of defeat.. The score was 7-2 for Boston and the best bet for coach Mike Sullivan was to request a Brooklyn "Do Over."
But since Commissioner Gary Bettman's office does not deal in "Do Overs,' the Rangers had to finish the game employing the advanced "culture" that owner James Dolan was last heard bragging about on the radio the other day. So it ended, 10-2 for the Beaners.
Take your pick, the Rangers embarrassed or disgraced themselves beyond all reason.
"It's the 'culture' of defeat," says The Old Scout. "Now the Rangers not only cannot win at home they no longer can win on the road. Maybe they should try roller hockey."
J.T. Miller, who scored one of the two Blueshirt goals – Mika Zibanejad had the other – should be penalized for repeating himself. How many times have you heard this dismal comment out of the guy who never should have been captain in the first place.
"The team needs leadership and I gotta do better," Miller says.
It wouldn't hurt if coach Mike Sullivan ripped up his far-too-lucrative contract. Imagine him saying postgame: "I don't have answers."
Well the answer sure wasn't Jonathan Quick who was a disaster and mercifully got the hook after giving up six goals in 31:26.
Now get this, genius GM Chris Drury brought up 30-year-old royal retread Spencer Martin as
Quick's backup. This poor guy Martin has gone through five NHL teams – plus CSKA Moscow – and redefines the word "sieve."
Master Martin gave up four goals on 14 shots as the curtain dropped on yet another Blueshirt disaster. For further horrifics, I turn it over to superscout Jess Rubenstein of Rangersprospectreport.com.
"The Rangers have no defense. They are old. Martin is not an NHL goalie. This club was not embarrassed; it was humiliated. And GM Chris Drury should be fired."
Now for the good news: the Rangers' most encouraging words emanate from the NHL schedule.
The woebegone Seattle Kraken will drop over to Seventh Avenue tomorrow night and – if the winds of change have anything to do with it – the host Blueshirts might even get back in the W column.
Oh, I know he's been retired for decades but even at his advanced age. Marvelous Mike would never have allowed that Saturday afternoon implosion to happen.
Richter always had pride to go with his talent. With precious few exceptions, this Rangers team now has a smidgen of talent and absolutely zero pride.