The Differences Between The Rangers and Islanders Couldn't Be Any Bigger

Stan Fischler
5h
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Curiously enough, the Rangers and Islanders meet again tonight at The Garden following last night's weird encounter at UBS Arena in Elmont.

Curious because Carson Sourcy, who was a Ranger defenseman at the beginning of the week, had become an Islander last night against his former teammates. Not surprisingly he played well.

Meanwhile, Ondrej Palat, who had been a Devils forward at about the same time, suddenly found himself on the western side of the Hudson in Nassau County of all places. He's now a well-employed Islander. He looked good at UBS Arena just as he had as a onetime Bolt.

As for the Rangers-Isles rivalry, before the opening faceoff, the odds favored the over .500 Isles who were at home and delighted to welcome the new additions. 

But strange things happen in hockey – such as the Rangers pulling their leading scorer out of the lineup – something The Maven wrote here a week ago before anyone but my buddy Sean (Blue Collar. Blue Shirt) had written it.

Whether Breadman Panarin would have made a difference in the 5-2 Islanders victory really is a nothing question now. What matters is whether Chris Drury can do something with his grand "rebuild" – or is it a "retool" or is it anything at the moment?

"Tear Down" seems the best description of the "Razing of the Rangers."

In any event, the Blueshirts get another opportunity to beat their Cross-County rivals tonight at The World's Most Famous Home To A Team That's A Disgraceful And Demeaning 22-26-6.

But they play the game for a reason and – who knows? -- The Law Of Averages says that the Blueshirts are due for a W.

Not surprisingly, the Isles might object!

