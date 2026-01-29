The Differences Between The Rangers and Islanders Couldn't Be Any Bigger

Curiously enough, the Rangers and Islanders meet again tonight at The Garden following last night's weird encounter at UBS Arena in Elmont.
Curious because Carson Sourcy, who was a Ranger defenseman at the beginning of the week, had become an Islander last night against his former teammates. Not surprisingly he played well.
Meanwhile, Ondrej Palat, who had been a Devils forward at about the same time, suddenly found himself on the western side of the Hudson in Nassau County of all places. He's now a well-employed Islander. He looked good at UBS Arena just as he had as a onetime Bolt.
As for the Rangers-Isles rivalry, before the opening faceoff, the odds favored the over .500 Isles who were at home and delighted to welcome the new additions.
But strange things happen in hockey – such as the Rangers pulling their leading scorer out of the lineup – something The Maven wrote here a week ago before anyone but my buddy Sean (Blue Collar. Blue Shirt) had written it.
Whether Breadman Panarin would have made a difference in the 5-2 Islanders victory really is a nothing question now. What matters is whether Chris Drury can do something with his grand "rebuild" – or is it a "retool" or is it anything at the moment?
"Tear Down" seems the best description of the "Razing of the Rangers."
In any event, the Blueshirts get another opportunity to beat their Cross-County rivals tonight at The World's Most Famous Home To A Team That's A Disgraceful And Demeaning 22-26-6.
But they play the game for a reason and – who knows? -- The Law Of Averages says that the Blueshirts are due for a W.
Not surprisingly, the Isles might object!