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The Dylan Garand Era Has Begun On A High Note

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Oct 12, 2026 5:05 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesWendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The scary, unnecessary mania over Igor Shesterkin's injury is a barometer of how desperate both the Rangers media – and fans – are for a winner.

"The sky is falling," cried Chicken Little. 'BUT the Rangers are NOT FALLING" says The Maven. 

We all agree that the onetime Vezina Trophy-winner was one of the best at his trade and losing him for the rest of the season is a setback but highly overrated.  But let's not go OVER the OVER BOARD.

The Blueshirts soared to a 4-1 mark this month not because of Shesterkin but rather because the TEAM’S play.

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One wise Ranger whose head is screwed perfectly in place happens to be The Captain. J.T. Miller who perfectly articulated his team's thinking: 

"We will not let the (Shesterkin) injury take the wind out of our sails!"

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