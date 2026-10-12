The Dylan Garand Era Has Begun On A High Note

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/561c1eb4-c17a-48bb-8050-85c588120c15.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nThe scary, unnecessary mania over Igor Shesterkin's injury is a barometer of how\ndesperate both the Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers]\nmedia – and fans – are for a winner.\n\n"The sky is falling," cried Chicken Little. 'BUT the Rangers are NOT FALLING"\nsays The Maven. \n\nWe all agree that the onetime Vezina Trophy-winner was one of the best at his\ntrade and losing him for the rest of the season is a setback but highly\noverrated. But let's not go OVER the OVER BOARD.\n\nThe Blueshirts soared to a 4-1 mark this month not because of Shesterkin but\nrather because the TEAM’S play.\n\nOne wise Ranger whose head is screwed perfectly in place happens to be The\nCaptain. J.T. Miller who perfectly articulated his team's thinking: \n\n"We will not let the (Shesterkin) injury take the wind out of our sails!"