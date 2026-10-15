The Evolution Of Will Cuylle Taking Shape Both On And Off The Ice

New York Rangers
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Oct 15, 2026 5:08 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 5:08 PM
Will Cuylle has stepped up for the New York Rangers in a different way than expected to kick off the 2026-27 season.
After a promising 2023-24 campaign when Cuylle recorded 20 goals, 15 assists, and 45 points, the expectation and hope were that he would take the leap to becoming a full-time top-six forward the following season.
Despite posting another 20-goal season during the 2026-27 campaign, Cuylle showed his inconsistencies while playing a top-six role, and Mike Sullivan noted that the team was better balanced out with Cuylle playing on the team’s third line.
Going into training camp in September, Sullivan had an entirely different vision for what Cuylle’s role would look like.
With the addition of Pavel Dorofeyev and emergence of Gabe Perreault, Cuylle has slotted onto the team’s third line alongside Noah Laba and Eeli Tolvanen.
The 24-year-old forward and his linemates have been utilized in a critical two-way role, oftentimes matched up against the opposing team’s top lines while being put in defensive-zone situations.
Despite averaging 15:38 minutes as opposed to his 16:51 minutes last season, Cuylle has embraced his two-way responsibilities, serving as one of the Rangers’ top penalty killers and taking on difficult defensive responsibilities in five-on-five play.
“I think it’s been kind of building,” Cuylle said of his game this season. “I feel like I’ve been working hard out there, taking a bigger role on the PK and getting some tough matchups… It’s a big step, going against top power play units, some of the most skilled guys in the league. You gotta be really focused and dialed in. I think the coaches have done a great job helping us grow over the years.”
Sullivan has tweaked all of his lines through eight games this season except for Cuylle’s line, as they’ve continued to be a steady force for the Rangers.
Creating an element of balance and taking pressure off the top-six forward unit, Sullivan believes this newly-formed third line has brought a unique identity and that its players are completely bought into their roles.
“I think Laba’s line is really starting to build chemistry, and they’re also building an identity for the line and what their contribution is to helping our team win,” Sullivan said. “They get a lot of D-zone starts against top top lines. They defend hard, but there's an offensive dimension to their line, all three of those guys. I think that's an important element of having a third line that's capable of playing on both sides of the puck.“There's more dimension to their line, and that's the conversation that we had with all three of them when we put them together is here's how we envision you guys helping us have success here and helping us win. I think the last two or three games, their game has been at another level. It's almost like it's been an aha moment for them to know what they're capable of… I think they’re establishing an identity for themselves that they embrace and understand.”
Cuylle is also using his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage, playing a physical, north-south brand of hockey. His 37 hits lead the team in that department by a wide margin, with Tye Kartye’s 19 hits ranking second.
There’s been an evolution to Cuylle’s game on both sides of the puck, and he has seemed to mold into his specific role exceptionally well to start the season.
“I think the biggest thing that since I've been here, my observation and our coaching staff and the discussions that we've had with Will revolve around two things. One is his valuing the play away from the puck and playing defense, and I think he has a solid grasp of that, and he's committed to playing defense,” Sullivan said.
“He's using his athleticism, whether it be his foot speed, his size, his strength, and just challenging defensemen with his puck possession game, taking pucks inside, going to the net. Will is getting inside more. He's taking pucks from below the goal line, strong moves to the net. So those are just some specific things on offense that I think Will continues to grow and develop.”
As the Rangers have become a younger team more focused on youth, Sullivan emphasized that Cuylle is a player who has stepped into more of a leadership role in his fourth NHL season.
You can see maturity growth in Cuylle both in his game and just by being around him, but the young forward feels he hasn’t changed much about himself at all.
“I’m just trying to be myself,” Cuylle said. “I’m not trying to be someone that I’m not. Just play the game I know how to play, and be vocal when it’s time to be vocal. It’s not really too much, I’m just trying to be me.”
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