The Evolution Of Will Cuylle Taking Shape Both On And Off The Ice

“I think Laba’s line is really starting to build chemistry, and they’re also building an identity for the line and what their contribution is to helping our team win,” Sullivan said. “They get a lot of D-zone starts against top top lines. They defend hard, but there's an offensive dimension to their line, all three of those guys. I think that's an important element of having a third line that's capable of playing on both sides of the puck.“There's more dimension to their line, and that's the conversation that we had with all three of them when we put them together is here's how we envision you guys helping us have success here and helping us win. I think the last two or three games, their game has been at another level. It's almost like it's been an aha moment for them to know what they're capable of… I think they’re establishing an identity for themselves that they embrace and understand.”