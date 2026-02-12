Logo
The Forgotten, Versatile Neil Colville

Stan Fischler
12h
Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORKFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 1940 Stanley Cup champ Rangers had a top forward unit called "The Bread Line." It featured Hall of Fame center Neil Colville; his brother Mac on left wing and Alex Shibicky on the other side.

Neil averaged better than 35 points a season for six years as the balance wheel of the unit before he entered the Canadian armed forces in 1942. 

Following the end of World War II, Neil no longer had the speed to play up front so the silver-haired star switched to defense and became one of the NHL's foremost blue liners.

Then it was time for Colville to retire as a Player and become the poor fellow behind the bench.

Alas and alack, not so hot was Neil as a Rangers coach at the start of the 1950's. He missed the playoffs and that was that – he was shown the gate. 

(Well, you can't excel forever at every position, can you? Poor Neil Colville, could not!)

