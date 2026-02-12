The Forgotten, Versatile Neil Colville

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/c084f746-e357-472d-bdca-18ccf27caffb.jpeg]\nFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n\nThe 1940 Stanley Cup champ Rangers had a top forward unit called "The Bread\nLine." It featured Hall of Fame center Neil Colville; his brother Mac on left\nwing and Alex Shibicky on the other side.\n\nNeil averaged better than 35 points a season for six years as the balance wheel\nof the unit before he entered the Canadian armed forces in 1942. \n\nFollowing the end of World War II, Neil no longer had the speed to play up front\nso the silver-haired star switched to defense and became one of the NHL's\nforemost blue liners.\n\nThen it was time for Colville to retire as a Player and become the poor fellow\nbehind the bench.\n\nAlas and alack, not so hot was Neil as a Rangers coach at the start of the\n1950's. He missed the playoffs and that was that – he was shown the gate. \n\n(Well, you can't excel forever at every position, can you? Poor Neil Colville,\ncould not!)