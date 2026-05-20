The Gabe Perreault Conundrum

Make no mistake, this is the make-it-or-break-it year for Gabe Perreault.
The 21-year-old playmaker not only must break into the regular lineup as the club's No. 2 right wing behind Alexis Lafrenière, but must take a leadership role.
"At the beginning of last season something went wrong with Gabe," says The Old Scout, "but it's hard to tell whether it was The Kid's fault or whether he got pulled down into the mesy whirlpool of the 2025-26 season."
In the middle of the season, Perreault was promoted from Hartford after the Rangers had surrendered the season.
Gabe's production looked good on paper but he was essentially playing in what amounted to exhibition games.
Looking ahead, I asked my perceptive researcher Solon Mihas for an X-Ray on Perreault and received an optimistic review: Check out Solon's conclusions.
1. Gabe has had success at every level and it's very possible the trend will continue in 2026-27.
2. While primarily a playmaker, Gabe can score and that makes him a dual threat.
3. Yanic Perreault, his dad, is an excellent mentor having 859 NHL games of experience.
4. Projected linemates J.T. Miller and Will Cuylle also should be a help.
5. Previous NHL experience – though limited – also will be an asset.
CONCLUSION: The Maven is very bullish about the kid's potential.