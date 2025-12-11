The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, Rangers vs. Chicago

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Vs. Chicago.

THE GOOD:

1. IGGY, WHO ELSE? Igor Shesterkin kept them in the game as long as he could. Unfortunately the Blueshirts' goal guardian cannot score goals.

2. YOU'LL NEVER GUESS: Alexis Lafrenière was "noticeable" for the second game in a row. He drew two penalties and hit the crossbar. (What more do you want?)

THE BAD:

1. ARE THEY IN SHAPE?: The Rangers hadn't played since Sunday yet, "They looked exhausted." (You would too if you were chasing the speedy Hawks all night."

2. YOUTH BEATS AGE: The Rangers couldn't manage one goal against the second youngest defense in the league.

THE UGLY:

1. BATTLE OF FIRST ROUNDERS: Chicago's top pick, Connor Bedard got a big goal and remains one of the NHL's top lamplighters. The Blueshirts counterpart, Big Al Lafreniere, has scored three goals so far including one open-netter. (It's called The Great Divide.)

(Thanks to Rich Isasl and Marc Weissman who added: )

POSTGAME COMMENT: "These Rangers remind me of Glen Sather's pre-Salary Cap teams."