The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, Rangers vs. Chicago

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Vs. Chicago.
THE GOOD:
1. IGGY, WHO ELSE? Igor Shesterkin kept them in the game as long as he could. Unfortunately the Blueshirts' goal guardian cannot score goals.
2. YOU'LL NEVER GUESS: Alexis Lafrenière was "noticeable" for the second game in a row. He drew two penalties and hit the crossbar. (What more do you want?)
THE BAD:
1. ARE THEY IN SHAPE?: The Rangers hadn't played since Sunday yet, "They looked exhausted." (You would too if you were chasing the speedy Hawks all night."
2. YOUTH BEATS AGE: The Rangers couldn't manage one goal against the second youngest defense in the league.
THE UGLY:
1. BATTLE OF FIRST ROUNDERS: Chicago's top pick, Connor Bedard got a big goal and remains one of the NHL's top lamplighters. The Blueshirts counterpart, Big Al Lafreniere, has scored three goals so far including one open-netter. (It's called The Great Divide.)
(Thanks to Rich Isasl and Marc Weissman who added: )
POSTGAME COMMENT: "These Rangers remind me of Glen Sather's pre-Salary Cap teams."