The Good, The Bad And The Whatever, Rangers vs. Sharks

THE GOOD
1. THE STARTER WORKED: The Blueshirts Limo got moving in the first period with goals by J.T. (I'm Back) Miller and Mika (I'm Always Back) Zibanejad. (It's still a three-period game, lads!)
2. STILL TIME – SORT OF: Mike Sullivan's bedraggled bunch have 36 games left on its schedule. If a total of 95 points will get a team to the Wild Card, the Rangers still have a mathematical chance.
3. FOR OPTIMISTS ONLY: At 20-20-6, the New Yorkers are still not under the .500 mark.
THE BAD:
1. SULLY'S REP SULLIED: As Blueshirt coach, Mike Sullivan looks no better than Peter Laviolette, or any other loser bench boss for that matters. Two days ago he said "There's a process taking place." Yesterday, his "process" looked putrid.
2. A HUMPTY-DUMPTY DEFENSE: What once was a commendable blue corps looks like rejects from the Arthur Murray Dance School.
THE WHATEVER:
1. ICKY IMAGE: The Rangers looked like they'd never make the AHL playoffs and would be 50-50 to do so in the ECHL.
2. WHAT FARM SYSTEM? Chris Drury has been developing Dylan Garand as the club's backup goalie of the future for the past two years. Yet he was bypassed in favor of washed-up retread Spencer Martin who, not surprisingly, was out of his league. (Actually, his league is the KHL – CSKA Moscow.)