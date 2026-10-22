The Hockey World Mourns The Loss Of Ron Duguay

Oct 22, 2026 3:49 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 3:49 PM
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The saddest of news:
The Rangers world – and the entire hockey world – mourns the passing of Ron Duguay, a victim of colon cancer.
In Blueshirt annals, Pal Ron goes down as one of the most colorful of players while also being a stickhander who played the game vigorously and so well.
While his image was more playboy than All-Star the fact remained that – away from the rink – he was a dear friend, thoughtful and as down to earth as the guy next door.
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The Maven has many fond thoughts of Ron, not the least of which was "going shopping" with him at a high-end store in Greenwich Village. It was for an MSG Networks feature and as fun as fun could be.
Ron picked out a magnificent brown leather jacket for me that I have since given to my younger son Simon who regularly wears it.
If there was one stereotype about Ronny, the person is that our buddy's warm grin always inspired a smile in return. We commend his successful career but when I think of The Duguay smile, well, who could ask for anything more.