The Inevitable And Unavoidable Dylan Garand Watch

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/15b25b57-b7ac-450b-a104-530305e936db.jpeg]\nBrad Penner-Imagn Images\n\nNo matter how you shake it – or bake it, for that matter; your call not mine –\nDylan Garand must remain in our critical crosshairs.\n\nFace it, he's the only legitimate major league goalie on its roster or in its\nclubhouse.\n\nCrazy, when you think of it now, but earlier in this very month, the Blueshirt\nhigh command thought so little of the only Dylan in the history of the franchise\nthat THEY PUT HIM ON WAIVERS.\n\nEven more astonishingly not one of the 31 remaining general managers picked him\nup for what would have been the cost of a used Chevvy. \n\nTalk about turnabouts, right this second, Garand is hellbent for a Vezina Trophy\nseason. (Heaven forbid he should get hurt.) And you know why as well as The\nMaven knows why: \n\nThe general staff does not want backup goalkeeper Spencer Martin. to get back\ninto the Blueshirt crease; except the blue paint up in the practice pond in the\nhamlet called Greenburgh, New York.\n\nNot that dear Spence is to blame for Shesterkin's injury; nor the fact that\nlegitimate backup Joonas Korpisalo is out for who-knows-how-long.\n\nThe Rangers' only concern about Garand-in-the-crosshairs is spelled H-E-A-L-T-H!