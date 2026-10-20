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The Inevitable And Unavoidable Dylan Garand Watch

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Stan Fischler
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Oct 20, 2026 5:51 PM
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No matter how you shake it – or bake it, for that matter; your call not mine – Dylan Garand must remain in our critical crosshairs.

Face it, he's the only legitimate major league goalie on its roster or in its clubhouse.

Crazy, when you think of it now, but earlier in this very month, the Blueshirt high command thought so little of the only Dylan in the history of the franchise that THEY PUT HIM ON WAIVERS.

Even more astonishingly not one of the 31 remaining general managers picked him up for what would have been the cost of a used Chevvy. 

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Talk about turnabouts, right this second, Garand is hellbent for a Vezina Trophy season. (Heaven forbid he should get hurt.) And you know why as well as The Maven knows why: 

The general staff does not want backup goalkeeper Spencer Martin. to get back into the Blueshirt crease; except the blue paint up in the practice pond in the hamlet called Greenburgh, New York.

Not that dear Spence is to blame for Shesterkin's injury; nor the fact that legitimate backup Joonas Korpisalo is out for who-knows-how-long.

The Rangers' only concern about Garand-in-the-crosshairs is spelled H-E-A-L-T-H!

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