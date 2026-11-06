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The Kraken's Loss Of Tye Kartye Is The Rangers' Gain

The Kraken's Loss Of Tye Kartye Is The Rangers' Gain

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Nov 6, 2026 6:52 PM
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Nobody – and I do mean NOBODY – blinked twice last February 26 when Chris Drury relieved Tye (One On) Kartye of the waiver list and turned the former Seattle Kraken into a New Yorker.

Upon hearing about the newly-acquired forward, one man blurted, "How can I root for this guy if I can't even spell his name.

They're learning; they're learning.

So is my sidekick Aiden Saavedra who rated Kartye the game's MVP. "Tye set up the first Ranger goal and scored the game-winner," says Pal Aiden. "Kartye is one of the five point leaders on the team."

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Don't ask me why Seattle put this prize of a hustler out on waivers; that's their problem.

"He's a lot like Sam Carrick was last year," says The Old Scout. "The difference is that Ty has the scoring touch. He could be the difference between the Rangers making the playoffs."

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