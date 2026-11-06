The Kraken's Loss Of Tye Kartye Is The Rangers' Gain

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/16c38829-9919-4d2a-8ab9-2108ac776779.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nNobody – and I do mean NOBODY – blinked twice last February 26 when Chris Drury\nrelieved Tye (One On) Kartye of the waiver list and turned the former Seattle\nKraken into a New Yorker.\n\nUpon hearing about the newly-acquired forward, one man blurted, "How can I root\nfor this guy if I can't even spell his name.\n\nThey're learning; they're learning.\n\nSo is my sidekick Aiden Saavedra who rated Kartye the game's MVP. "Tye set up\nthe first Ranger goal and scored the game-winner," says Pal Aiden. "Kartye is\none of the five point leaders on the team."\n\nDon't ask me why Seattle put this prize of a hustler out on waivers; that's\ntheir problem.\n\n"He's a lot like Sam Carrick was last year," says The Old Scout. "The difference\nis that Ty has the scoring touch. He could be the difference between the Rangers\nmaking the playoffs."