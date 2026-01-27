The Latest Blueshirt Melodrama Is Titled "Revenge Of The New Yorkers"

The stage was set last night at The World's Most Famous Arena.
As melodramas go, this figured to be the best and it was all about revenge dating back a couple of weeks.
On Saturday, January 10th, coach Mike Sullivan brought his skaters to Boston's TD Garden and after the third period buzzer had sounded, the Blueshirts exited like a punchdrunk fighter begging for the fight to be stopped before the third round.
The Rangers didn't cry "No Mas!" but the 10-2 Boston victory suggested that – all things being equal – the game could have been forfeited to the Bruins after the second period purely for humanitarian's sake.
Thus, last night's encounter had "Revenge" written all over it. After all, we know that Sully's skaters aren't going to make the playoffs. But they still could play for pride. That's what last night's game was all about.
Or, to put it another simpler way; the Blueshirts had to somehow punish the Visitors or what was the point of showing up in the first place.
Give the Rangers credit. For a change, they remembered when the game was to stary. And not only that, they brought the melodrama curtain down with the 4-3 triumph.
Better still, Jonathan Quick finally won a game in the fast-closing month of January. (And if that isn't a big deal, I don't know what is.)
The Bruins must have thought it would be easy pickin's last night because they started their back up goalie Jonas Korpisalo. (Good move for the Blueshirts.)
In the overtime, defenseman Matthew Robertson beat Korpisalo – now get this – on a feed from none other than (I'm alive and ticking) Quick.
It not only was sweet revenge; at least two guys left the Garden thinking, "Gee, we still have a chance to make the playoffs."
His partner was whistling in the dark, tweeting "Dream A Little Dream Of Me!"