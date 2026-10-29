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The Marc-Andre Fleury To The Rangers Dream Scenario

The Marc-Andre Fleury To The Rangers Dream Scenario

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Oct 29, 2026 5:52 PM
Charles LeClaire-Imagn ImagesCharles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Dreamland solution to the Rangers emergency goalie  issues comes via covered wagon from New Jersey. 

Before retiring, Harvey (Call Me Hutch; Or Call Me A Cab) Cohen was the all-time Garden  State high school coach-of-the-year. The Maven  knows pounds about coaching and tons about the Rangers goalie gambits.

"If it were possible to get him  and that he would make a comeback  the guy I'd like to see in Blueshirt goalie pads" Hutch intones in his own inimitable kick-save-and-a-beauty way, `'would be Marc-Andre Fleury. He's retired, a free man and a great stopper."

Intriguing, eh, wot? But it ain't gonna happen because M-A F doesn't need Rangers at this time in his young life.

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But, wait a minute; it just dawned on me that Fleury's bosom buddy happens to be Mike Sullivan. Together they helped put Pittsburgh on the hockey map. 

Now that The Maven thinks about it, Sully-Fleury would be too good to be true. But, thank you, Hutch – good try!

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