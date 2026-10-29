The Marc-Andre Fleury To The Rangers Dream Scenario

Oct 29, 2026 5:52 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 5:52 PM
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dreamland solution to the Rangers emergency goalie issues comes via covered wagon from New Jersey.
Before retiring, Harvey (Call Me Hutch; Or Call Me A Cab) Cohen was the all-time Garden State high school coach-of-the-year. The Maven knows pounds about coaching and tons about the Rangers goalie gambits.
"If it were possible to get him – and that he would make a comeback – the guy I'd like to see in Blueshirt goalie pads" Hutch intones in his own inimitable kick-save-and-a-beauty way, `'would be Marc-Andre Fleury. He's retired, a free man and a great stopper."
Intriguing, eh, wot? But it ain't gonna happen because M-A F doesn't need Rangers at this time in his young life.
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But, wait a minute; it just dawned on me that Fleury's bosom buddy happens to be Mike Sullivan. Together they helped put Pittsburgh on the hockey map.
Now that The Maven thinks about it, Sully-Fleury would be too good to be true. But, thank you, Hutch – good try!