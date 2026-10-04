The New Faces Giving Reasons To Be Optimistic About The Rangers

The Maven is preaching optimism – over and over and over again.
That being the case, why are so many honorable citizens of Rangerville getting huffy-miffy over my confidence in the 2026-27 model Rangers?
I'll tell you why: it's simple; the burns inflicted on the club last year were such that even captain J.T. Miller – he could be supposed to COMMODORE if he behaves – went public with the affliction called "Ranger pessimism"
Miller – in a nutshell – said he couldn't keep extinguishing all the fires and it all left him fit to be tied.
Okay, Cap'n, the ropes are loosened and your club is about to knock off the gigantic Mammoth this evening at The Garden .
As for the reasons why Mister Miller is putting you-all in the groove can be summed up in one previously-mocked word: RE-TOOL!
The new guys are as refreshing as an ice cold papaya straight from the fruit core itself.
Specifically, I'm talking about Doc Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Sean Durzi, Joe Veleno and Dylan Garand.
BOTTOM LINE: The Mammoth is a team on the rise but the Blueshirts are RISE-ER!