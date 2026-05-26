The Original Hated Ranger: Defenseman Ching Johnson

When the Rangers franchise was being constructed for the debut 1926-27 season few in New York knew anything about the players being signed.
But it didn't take long for the name Ivan (Ching) Johnson to be recognized. He was boisterous, tough, hard-hitting and hated to lose.
"When you talk of Ranger 'Bad Men,'" said Rangers press agent Stan Saplin, "You start and finish with Ching Johnson."
The penalty box – alias the "Sin Bin" – soon became Ching's second home. Or as Saplin aptly put it, "'Ivan The Terrible' was whistled off the ice for more penalty minutes than any other Ranger during a lifetime of regular season activity with the Blue Shirts.
"And for good measure he drew more minutes in the coop in one season's Stanley Cup playoffs than any other Ranger."
Opponents hated Johnson because he loved to bodycheck.
"It wasn't just that he hit hard," said teammate Frank Boucher, "but each time Ching leveled a guy, our boy Johnson wore a big smile on his face. That only made the victim hate him more!"