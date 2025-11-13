The Passing Of The Extraordinary Larry Brooks

Extraordinary. That was Larry Brooks, writing hockey for the New York Post. You weren't a real hockey fan if you didn't read Brooks in The Post. Period! End of story.

His passing on Thursday night after a bout with cancer is a blow to the business of hockey writing and to the business of hockey rooting.

Like Frank Sinatra warbling "I'll Do It My Way," Larry did it his way and whether you agreed with him or not, you had to read his stuff for an obvious reason. He was as deep into the game as anyone.

"Brooksie" covered the NHL for a longer time than anyone else on the beat for as long as I can remember. He was, in fact, an institution.

Twice, he swerved away from hockey reporting. Completely out of character, he wound up as public relations boss of the New Jersey Devils and, not surprisingly, he did that job well. Lou Lamoriello, his boss for a while, would attest to that.

My own intuition was that Larry dreamed of becoming a general manager but that wasn't to be and – I daresay – shouldn't have been. He was born to write hockey.

I forget exactly what his second break from the game was about, but I do recall that he was sorely missed. And when he did return, I had him as a SportsChannel guest between periods

of an Islanders game. At the time, it was like welcoming an old friend back to the homestead.

Although Larry is best remembered for his Rangers coverage, he wrote Islanders hockey during the Nassau dynasty and it was about the best prose on the ice game ever written. "Brooksie"

appreciated the Potvins, Bournes, Bossys and Trottiers as much as everyone and his coverage was a joy for anyone to read.

I won't kid you; Brooksie and I disagreed on some key issues – labor being a key topic – but that was to be expected over all the years we knew each other.

When all is said and done, Larry always will be associated with the Rangers.

To Blueshirt devotees, his work was must reading. And when he did take a break – a while back to handle a heart issue – the writing scene just wasn't right – wasn't the same – without the inimitable Brooks' byline. Then he returned and all was well with the hockey world.

Alas, but no more.

Suffice to say, the NHL scene never will be the same anymore without Larry around to pound out the columns.

R.I.P. Brooksie!