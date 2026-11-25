Nov 25, 2026 10:53 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 10:53 PM
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
With Thanksgiving just around the calendar it is perfectly normal to regard the Buffalo Sabres as the "Turkeys Of The Atlantic Division."
After all – 24 games into the season – coach Lindy Ruff's team is 10-10-4 for 24 points, OUT of a Wild Card berth and seemingly going nowhere fast – in a hurry.
"But, watch out," warns The Old Scout. "Last season they turned the homestretch into a 39-9-5 streak. Not only that but they won the Atlantic and then went one better and took their first post-season series in 19 years."
Too true, Old Scout, but – a standings glance – will advise that we are about as far from that homestretch then The Maven is from getting a haircut. (I have a one-day old shave.)
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"The Sabres are good," writes Bill (Hippety) Hoppe in The Hockey News Yearbook, "but the road to glory will be tough to traverse."
Meanwhile, the Rangers can't make up their minds whether the Blueshirts are in a slump or the recent loss to Carolina is merely being given the "Whaddya expect – us to win every single game" wail from Seventh Avenue and West 33rd Street.
The Maven says that Mikey Sullivan's are capable of a three-game "Humpty-Dumpties" sweep starting tonight in the shuffle off to Buffalo. Up next is AHL-quarity Chicago on Friday followed by capitulating Calgary on Saturday night at MSG.
Why not win over a trio of Humpties?
The "Slumpbusters" challenge lies within the sweater that reads at an angle from left at top to the right. RANGERS.