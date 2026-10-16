The Rangers Crumble In New Jersey With Hopes Of Bouncing Back In Columbus

Oct 16, 2026 5:20 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 5:20 PM
John Jones-Imagn Images
Hold it! The Maven says,, HOLD IT! Don't tell me that you expected Dylan Garand's winning streak to go on through Christmas.
Or that the Beloved Blueshirts would win around nine or ten in a row.
Yes, siree, Bob, there is such a thing as The Law Of Averages – this time working against the New Yorkers.
The Law specifically applies to the Rangers who played -- if you can call it that "playing" – and lost 7-1 last night against the New Jersey Devils in Newark.
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Depending on your outlook to life and the NHL, you could call it a mere early-season setback or an abject – and concerning disgrace. Your call.
NO! It was not goalkeeper Dylan Garand's fault. He didn't get yanked because of weak goaltending. Rather it was the egregious collapse of all alleged teammates around him.
YES! It was at least J.T. Miller's fault for a ridiculously bad pass leading to the Jersey goal that ignited the Devils to smite the folks from across the Hudson.
NO! It was not Will Cuylle's fault. Cuylle battled NJ's large K.O. Kovacevic to a draw in the first period. Willie hoped to ignite his Ranger brothers but they mostly were dead from the neck. up.
YES! It was at least partly Doc Dorofeyev's fault. The highest-paid Ranger is vying for the Square Root Of Chai Nothing award. His – and the New Yorkers' – PP goal at 0-6 was more pitiful than helpful.
Or, as Pal Sean McCaffrey whiffs, "I have Duro doubts." (Hey, Mac, so are dozens of other R fans.)
A bit more positive was Captain Miller's post-game oration: "We're a confident group. Against New Jersey we just didn't have it."