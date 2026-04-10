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The Rangers Enter Final Stretch Of Season With More Questions

Stan Fischler
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Dallas, Florida and Tampa Bay:  Three Rangers' road stops ahead and then the misery will be over.

And the re-something will begin.

So far "Retool" has had a few hundred different meanings but what it comes down to is this: The ability of Chris Drury to make a major deal – or even a minor one – is slimmer than Brennan Othmann – remember him?

But as it takes two to tango it takes one GM – initials C.D. – to make it work and when all's said and done, he has maybe one iffy-quality player to offer to the crowd.

His face-saving backup plan is to toss all the young'ins into the 2026-27 lineup and hope for the best.

But, as superscout Jess Rubenstein wisely notes, nobody but Gabe Perreault has shown to be capable of a first line role.

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