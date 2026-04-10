The Rangers Enter Final Stretch Of Season With More Questions

Dallas, Florida and Tampa Bay: Three Rangers' road stops ahead and then the misery will be over.
And the re-something will begin.
So far "Retool" has had a few hundred different meanings but what it comes down to is this: The ability of Chris Drury to make a major deal – or even a minor one – is slimmer than Brennan Othmann – remember him?
But as it takes two to tango it takes one GM – initials C.D. – to make it work and when all's said and done, he has maybe one iffy-quality player to offer to the crowd.
His face-saving backup plan is to toss all the young'ins into the 2026-27 lineup and hope for the best.
But, as superscout Jess Rubenstein wisely notes, nobody but Gabe Perreault has shown to be capable of a first line role.