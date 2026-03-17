The Rangers Fall Back Down To Earth In Loss To Kings

Hot scientific news fresh off the ice. The Rangers have invented the mirage.
For four games up until last night at The World's Most Ahem Arena, the Beloved Blueshirts looked like a genuine Yankee Doodle Ipsy-pipsy hockey team.
But it was a sleight-of-skate act all the way and here's how it worked: The visiting Los Angeles Kings had a right wing named Alex Laferriere and all he did was score a goal and an assist AND was named the 4-1 game's first star.
Uh, oh, beware, brother beware; more confusion tomorrow night when the New Jersey Devils will skate out with two more Ikes and Mikes.
It's the Hughes Brothers, folks, and the only way you'll know the difference is that Jack's up front and Luke's on the blue line.
Egad! What A Cad: What happens if Devils coach Sheldon Keefe brings a full-length mirror to his bench. (The ghost of Quinn Hughes might appear right out of the Minnesota sky.)
What about that "Re-Tool" The Maven was raving about before Ranger ice seemed to be covered with cayenne pepper?
(Maven – with tongue firmly ensconced in cheek – "I was only kidding)