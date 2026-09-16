The Rangers Have Reportedly Not Engaged In Extension Negotiations With Gabe Perreault

With the NHL’s new CBA taking effect Wednesday at midnight, a flurry of contracts was finalized in the days leading up to this unofficial deadline.
A notable change in the CBA is that the NHL is doing away with eight-year contracts, as a seven-year contract will be the longest a player can re-sign with his own team – and six years in free agency.
Despite several younger players, including Ryan Leonard, signing new contract extensions, Gabe Perreault, who is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, did not sign a new contract extension with the New York Rangers.