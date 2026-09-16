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The Rangers Have Reportedly Not Engaged In Extension Negotiations With Gabe Perreault

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Remy Mastey
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Sep 16, 2026 3:48 PM
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With the NHL’s new CBA taking effect Wednesday at midnight, a flurry of contracts was finalized in the days leading up to this unofficial deadline.

A notable change in the CBA is that the NHL is doing away with eight-year contracts, as a seven-year contract will be the longest a player can re-sign with his own team – and six years in free agency.

Despite several younger players, including Ryan Leonard, signing new contract extensions, Gabe Perreault, who is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, did not sign a new contract extension with the New York Rangers.

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In fact, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, there haven’t been any extension negotiations up to this point between Perreault’s camp and the Rangers.

Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic also added that the same applies to pending RFAs, Noah Laba and Will Cuylle. 

Perreault burst onto the scene last season, being called up from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League in December. 

The 21-year-old forward recorded 12 goals, 15 assists, and 27 points in 49 games for the Rangers, while averaging 15:59 minutes. 

It appears as if Chris Drury is willing to wait on finalizing extensions for Perreault, Laba, and Cuylle, despite the recent wave of contracts.

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