The Rangers' Hot Stretch To Season Is No Accident

New York Rangers
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Oct 7, 2026 5:47 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 5:47 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
WAH-CHOO!
So sorry, but a four-game winning streak is nothing to sneeze about.
I insist on making this point because your Beloved Blueshirts are hellbent on making it five in a row on Friday against the Capitals in Washington, D.C. (new alias District Of Conquest.)
Like their Islanders cousins – who'd also would like to make the playoffs – the familial match last night at The World's Most Famous Arena – demonstrated how many planets the Rangers have passed in a weak week to reach first place in the Met Division.
Nor is this a Maven joke.
"This is no accident," adds The Old Scout. "Accidents happen over a two-game win streak; maybe even three, but certainly not four-straight like this."
Nobody is saying that the Islanders can be mistaken for the Raleigh Canes nor the Vegas
Vagabonds, but Nassau coach Peter DeBoer has – like the Blueshirts – a transformative team on his hands.
The difference is in the arithmetic; not to mention the bet that Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey is losing to me.
The method to coach Mike Sullivan's magic last night was rooted in the perfect hockey storm.
1. Igor Shesterkin was as good as he had to be in goal.
2. Balanced scoring – had you even heard of Ollie Bjorkstand before this month? – a tight defense with an 18-year-old wonder.
3. The "Dependables" are delivering and, as always, emitting quotes:
"We're getting consistent efforts," says Mika Zibanejad, who actually will finish the season in the PLUS category for the first time since Hector was a pup.
Slowly but surely the doubters are jumping on the bandwagon because they sense what The Maven predicted before this season started; they shall make the playoffs."
"We're playing hard," concludes Mister Z, "We're on the same page and our team game is great."
Need I say more?
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