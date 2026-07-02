The Rangers' Offseason Moves Reveal the Blueprint Behind Their ‘Retool’

Since last week’s NHL Draft, the New York Rangers have made a flurry of moves to “retool” the roster and set the foundation for what the future will ultimately look like.
When president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter to fans in January outlining the team’s plan to “retool” the roster, the exact direction Drury was looking to go in remained a mystery.
The last time Rangers management released a letter to fans in 2018, they embarked on a multi-year rebuild, missing the playoffs over consecutive seasons while methodically rebuilding the roster by accumulating picks and prospects.
However, this past week has shown that Drury is not following the same formula from the previous regime.
Drury made his biggest splash on the night of the draft, acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the 26th-and 92nd-overall picks in the 2026 draft and a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2028.
The Rangers then went ahead and signed Dorofeyev to a seven-year, $77 million contract extension.
Dorofeyev, a 25-year-old forward coming off two 30-plus goal seasons, fits Drury’s ideal acquisition in a younger player who can help the team in the immediate future, while also being a foundational piece moving forward.
“We're excited to obviously add Pav,” Drury said. “His unique skill set, and his production, specifically in goals, is something that we were in need of, and targeted him, and we're thrilled to be able to pull off a trade with Vegas... We're excited to use the assets we had to move for Pav and thrilled to be able to pull the deal off, and then to be able to sign into a long-term contract.”
Drury also made his intentions clear when he drafted defenseman Alberts Šmits with the fifth overall pick instead of defenseman Chase Reid.
The Rangers chose to select Šmits, the blueliner many tout to be the most NHL-ready in the 2026 draft class as opposed to Reid, the blueliner considered to have the highest upside, proving Drury’s preference of adding younger pieces who are further along in their development and can contribute to the organization in the immediate future, whether that’s at the NHL level or the American hockey League level.
Šmits attended Rangers’ development camp and will be training in New York at the end of the summer, but Drury kept things open-ended regarding if he’ll be on the opening-night roster out of training camp.
“We're gonna do right by him and the long-term health and well-being of him as a Ranger,” Drury said of Šmits. “This is not a sprint for him. We hope he's a rock-solid defenseman for the Rangers for the next 15 years. We're not going to put him in positions or situations that he can't handle. So excited to add him, but again, not going to do anything that's not in the best interest long term for him.”
Once the free agency period opened up, Drury added players who filled in some of their current roster holes, acquiring veteran goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Marcus Pettersson, while signing forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Joe Veleno to one-year contracts, respectively.
Wednesday’s most substantial move from the Rangers came in the form of a Vincent Trocheck trade to the Utah Mammoth.
It was long rumored that Trocheck would be on his way out of New York, but Drury decided to keep the veteran forward past the trade deadline and for the remainder of the 2025-26 season with the hope that he would garner a stronger return during the offseason.
In return from Utah in exchange for Trocheck, the Rangers received Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick.
Drury’s preferences were shown once again in this Trocheck package, as instead of going after high-quality draft picks, the Rangers targeted Durzi, a defenseman who can play a top-four role for the team right now, and Beaudoin, a forward prospect who is ready to make the professional hockey jump.
Targeting NHL-ready players and further-developed prospects over high-valued draft picks has been a common theme of Drury’s retool thus far. The Rangers received 2024 first-round pick, Liam Greentree, from the Los Angeles Kings in February in exchange for Artemi Panarin, and followed suit, adding Beaudoin, another 2024 first-round pick.
“We were also able to acquire at the deadline a first-round pick that's closer to playing and turning pro this year in (Liam) Greentree, and a little later pick in (Jacob) Battaglia, and obviously Cole (Beaudoin) yesterday was a former first-round pick, so we felt like we plugged some holes with not only real players to put on our roster that can play in key roles, but also added some some other picks and actual draft picks and an actual prospects in those players I mentioned,” Drury said.
The Rangers have also given up three first-round picks between the two trades involving Dorofeyev and Pettersson, which sends mixed signals for a team supposedly looking to get younger.
Drury explained his rationale for giving up multiple first-round picks, explaining that he feels it’s worth it to lose some draft capital in order to add young, foundational pieces for the franchise.
“My philosophy, and our philosophy was, if they're for the right player or players that are at the right age with the right contract, that can help our lineup — not just in the next year or two, but for a number of years down the road — that would be worth it,” Drury said about his reasoning of giving up three first-round picks.
There’s been more clarity on the word “retool” written by Drury in his January letter, as all of the moves he’s executed from the middle stages of the 2025-26 season to this week revolve around the same vision and idea.
“Nearly six months ago, we wrote a letter to our fans detailing a new strategic plan for the organization,” Drury stated. “This plan is to retool the roster around our core players and prospects, while targeting young players in their prime that enhance the skill and speed of the team.”
By exact definition, Drury fulfilled his retooling plan, getting younger as a team, adding more professional ready prospects to their pipeline, while also filling in immediate roster holes to help the Blueshirts remain afloat in a competitive Eastern Conference.
Whether Drury’s retooling plan was the right solution for the Rangers’ long-term future as well as this upcoming season, that is yet to be seen.
Even with this onslaught of trades and signings, there are still questions about the team’s present and future that hang over the franchise.