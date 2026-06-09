The Rangers Reportedly Not On Dylan Larkin's Desired Teams List

Despite the Stanley Cup Final still going on, Dylan Larkin has become the topic of the hockey world.
On June 5, it was reported by multiple NHL insiders that Larkin had requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings.
With a premier player on the market, questions arose about whether the New York Rangers could make a play for Larkin, which would expedite their “retool” process.
However, it does not appear as if the 29-year-old center is too keen on joining the Blueshirts.
According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin has submitted a list of three teams he would like to be traded to, which includes the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic confirmed this report, writing that the Rangers aren’t on Larkin’s initial list of desired teams.
Even if the Rangers are not in on Larkin, this development could have major ramifications for the team.
Vincent Trocheck has been a player rumored to be on the trade block since the middle stages of the 2025-26 campaign, but the Rangers opted to keep Trocheck past the NHL Trade Deadline with the hope that his value would increase during the offseason.
Larkin’s availability could impact Trocheck’s value though, as the 32-year-old forward won’t be the most valuable center on the trade market.
Teams such as the Wild which was rumored to be interested in Trocheck may very well shift gears and attempt to make a play for Larkin instead.
If the Rangers wait to move Trocheck until after Larkin is traded, the return the Red Wings receive would likely more or less dictate the market for Trocheck.
There are a lot of moving parts with this Larkin trade request that will impact the Rangers and their offseason plans.