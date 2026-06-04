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The Rangers Set To Play Flyers In 2026 Rookie Series

Remy Mastey
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The New York Rangers will play the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2026 Rookie Series. 

The Rangers and Flyers’ rookies will go head-to-head on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 13, at 5:05 p.m. at P.P.L Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

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The annual Rookie Series takes place during the rookie camp and in the days leading up to training camp. 

The 2026 Rookie Series marks the sixth meeting between the Flyers and Rangers prospects. Philadelphia holds a 5-4-1 all-time record in the Rookie Series over New York. 

“We’re looking forward to hosting the Rookie Series once again,” Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere said.

“The series has become an important part of our evaluation process, giving our young prospects the opportunity to showcase their development in a high-level environment and gain experience competing against another strong organization."

Last year, Gabe Perreault and Noah Laba participated in both of these games in Allentown.

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