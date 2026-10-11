The Rangers' Ship Has Been Torpedoed But Not Sunk

New York Rangers
625 Members•4,955 Posts
Oct 11, 2026 7:49 PMPublished Oct 11, 2026 7:49 PM
The Good Ship Ranger Has Been Torpedoed But Not Sunk
Now what? Dylan Garand will have to save the Rangers 2026-27 season. That's what and furthermore, he will. (WILL! Do you get me? Or what?)
To underline my stiletto point, I'm hereby doubling my bet with Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean MacCaffrey that, YES, the Rangers WILL make the playoffs with the "Garand Rifle" in goal for New York.
As injured Igor Shesterkin was helped off the ice at Capital One Arena in Washington, every media type guessed as to the extent of the grand goaltender's injury.
Pessimists in the crowd examined the replays until they looked like a silent movie. The conclusion was that the soul of the New York Rangers crease had torn knee ligaments.
The diagnosis may not have been anatomically correct but the conclusion was – OUT FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON.
"It seems like the blow of all blows," says The old Scout, "but it does not have to be. Now – starting tonight – it's up to Garand to prove that he's the real McCoy; or, in this case the Garand who has done a good three years of basic training for this gig."
In other words, STOP THE MOURNING and focus on tonight's game with the not-so-hotsy-totsy Vancouver Canucks.
"In a perverse sort of way," adds The Old Scout, "this is Santa Claus coming early to help the Rangers. The Canucks are a unanimous choice to finish last once again in the Western Conference. Put it this way – Vancouver = worst in the entire league."
Which means that Garand figures to have a relatively easy night heading into the most challenging period in his young life. But The Maven learned long ago that those seemingly "easy" wins can boomerang into painful defeats.
Should the Blueshirts lose – and Garand look bad in doing so – GM Chris Drury may have to head to the Used Goalie Lot and check out the chassis of Remi Poirier, Matt Murray, and Brandon Halverson – all recommended by SNY'S freelance editorial producer Ben Pawlak
While Drury does his due diligence, just take The Maven's medical advice: DON'T EVEN THINK ABOUT A LOSS TO VANCOUVER.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy