New York Rangers
The Rangers' Tanking Dilemma

Stan Fischler
just now
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Was The Maven – Egad! What a Cad! – actually wrong? I don't think so, but Maven Round Tabler Jess Rubenstein sure does.

After I commended the Blueshirts for their last two victories – Philly and Flames – superscout

Rubenstein came out swinging. Said I never should have lauded the Rangers for wanting to WIN games. Claims it's against the best interests of the franchise.

"A win," Jess insists, "hurts the future of the franchise. 

I see his point; The more they lose, the better their chance to score high in the annual draft. 

Rubenstein: "The Rangers have no talent to rebuild. Winning affects every spot in the Draft."

What's more important is the Blueshirts' integrity. Fans pay big bucks to see the New Yorkers win hockey games. 

When I was a Brooklyn kid, we went to Ebbets Field for one and only one reason; to see the

Dodgers WIN baseball games. It was a matter of pride and passion whether the Brooks were in first or last.

Right now the Rangers are in last place but they're in Winnipeg with only one thought in mind —  win the damn game and we'll worry about the Draft later.

As it should be!

