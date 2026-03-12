The Rangers' Tanking Dilemma

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7500cc4d-ac1c-4752-9a9f-905cd4a86247.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nWas The Maven – Egad! What a Cad! – actually wrong? I don't think so, but Maven\nRound Tabler Jess Rubenstein sure does.\n\nAfter I commended the Blueshirts for their last two victories – Philly and\nFlames – superscout\n\nRubenstein came out swinging. Said I never should have lauded the Rangers for\nwanting to WIN games. Claims it's against the best interests of the franchise.\n\n"A win," Jess insists, "hurts the future of the franchise. \n\nI see his point; The more they lose, the better their chance to score high in\nthe annual draft. \n\nRubenstein: "The Rangers have no talent to rebuild. Winning affects every spot\nin the Draft."\n\nWhat's more important is the Blueshirts' integrity. Fans pay big bucks to see\nthe New Yorkers win hockey games. \n\nWhen I was a Brooklyn kid, we went to Ebbets Field for one and only one reason;\nto see the\n\nDodgers WIN baseball games. It was a matter of pride and passion whether the\nBrooks were in first or last.\n\nRight now the Rangers are in last place but they're in Winnipeg with only one\nthought in mind — win the damn game and we'll worry about the Draft later.\n\nAs it should be!