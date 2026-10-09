The Real Alexis Lafrenière Is Standing Up

We likely never will know what manner of offers Chris Drury fielded when trade talk involved Alexis Lafrenière. For all we know, Laffy could have wound up anywhere – including Lower Slobbovia.
Offers must have come and Chris must have replied "Nay" in a dozen languages. And since the general manager isn't telling, we can only guess who might have come to Seventh Avenue and West 34th.
Really, when you think about it, the only thing that matters to the first-place Rangers is that
Lafrenière never was dealt. And, just look at him now. He's a new man; better than Casanova at his best.
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Lafrenière has emerged as a prize offensive forward – tied for the team scoring lead – whose defense is so dependable that coach Sullivan insists on putting him on the pond when the foe has pulled its goalie. (Laffy was rewarded with a pair of open-netters vs. Isles)